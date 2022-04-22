© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes can now buy “University of Alabama” license tags

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published April 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
APTOPIX National Championship Football
Wilfredo Lee/AP
/
AP
Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Motorists in Ohio can now purchase auto tags advertising the college football team that beat the Buckeyes in the 2021 national championship. Cleveland.com reports Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a law creating a special license tag to benefit the University of Alabama. Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be authorized to offer eight new specialty license plates. Two will raise money for scholarships to two out-of-state universities. Alabama is one and Marshall University in West Virginia is the other. Cleveland.com reports the idea for the plate came from Republican state house member Adam Bird. He told the website lasty year he wanted to honor of his father Ron Bird, who played for the 1964 NCAA football champion Crimson Tide football team under legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

News
