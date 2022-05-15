© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

The war has worsened disparities for women in Ukraine

By Anya Kamenetz
Published May 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT

Ukrainian feminists say their country came a long way, legally and culturally, in the past decade. Now advocates are trying to address sexual assault, economic hardship and other effects of the war.

Anya Kamenetz
Anya Kamenetz is an education correspondent at NPR. She joined NPR in 2014, working as part of a new initiative to coordinate on-air and online coverage of learning. Since then the NPR Ed team has won a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Innovation, and a 2015 National Award for Education Reporting for the multimedia national collaboration, the Grad Rates project.
