© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
News

UA grad/astronaut opens and enters new Boeing space capsule.

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 21, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
Starliner Bob Hines 05212022.JPG
NASA
/

NASA astronaut Bob Hines, UA class of 2010, opened and entered the newly docked Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The gumdrop shaped capsule arrived at the International Space Station after blasting off aboard an Alabama built Atlas-V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Hines and his ISS crewmates will perform five days of tests on the new commercial space capsule. NASA selected both Boeing and SpaceX to build vehicles to fly astronauts to the orbiting outpost, as an alternative to Russian built Soyuz capsules.

"This is the day that they envisioned, where we have three human-rated vehicles docked at the space station right now," Hines said on NASA air-to-ground radio of the new Starliner, the Russian Soyuz, and the SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle that carried him to orbit. Starliner’s arrival means capsules from competing U.S. companies are flying to the space station.

The arrival of the new Boeing Starliner, carrying cargo and a test dummy nicknamed “Rosie the Riveter on board, represents a victory for the longtime NASA contractor. SpaceX has been leading the way in this commercial effort with the same test flight three years ago, and eighteen astronauts launched to the station. The dummy contains sensors to determine the kinds of stresses and conditions NASA astronauts may encounter when the Starliner flies again on a later crewed mission.

Hines is just the second UA graduate to fly in space. James Kelly, class of 1996, visited the International Space Station to deliver cargo by the now retired Space Shuttle Discovery in 2001. He also piloted the same Shuttle on the very first mission to launch following the 2003 accident that destroyed Columbia and killed the seven astronauts on board.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate