The WHIL transmitter is off while tower crews work. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Alabama and universities target military veteran suicides

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published September 9, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT
Arlington Memorial Day
Susan Walsh/AP
/
AP
People visit graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs will partner with universities around the state to create a suicide prevention campaign. Operation We Remember targets veterans. This serves as a way to honor Veterans in Alabama who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. Alabama VA spokesman Brandon Miller says Veterans face unique challenges

Everyone has a role in their community and our state and in our country,” said Miller. “Whether that’s at a family or friend level or even as far as just having a purpose to make the world a better place. You know the biggest message is we need you here. Everyone has a talent or skill or a passion that can make their community better.”

One hundred and fifty American flags will be on display at participating universities and colleges. Miller adds says there are plenty of mental health resources within the state.

“On the website there are a number of resources that especially target knowing the signs. Kind of gives tips for having those hard conversations or asking those hard questions,” he contended. “Then it also has different resources for referring someone who may be going through a hard time or dealing with mental illness.”

Some of the colleges and universities participating includes the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Jacksonville State University, University of Montevallo and Troy University.

Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a student interns at Alabama Public Radio. During her first term in the APR newsroom, Jolencia has covered a lecture on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, and the local "Valentines for Veterans" effort, among other stories.
