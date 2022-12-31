The future of migrants in El Paso remains uncertain as border restrictions continue

In the past two weeks, the Texas National Guard has increased its militarized footprint with Humvees, razor wire and personnel stationed with rifles along the border with Mexico.
Migrants have traveled hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to the El Paso/Juárez border in a search of a better life. Some were carrying their children in their arms and on their backs.
There are migrants on the streets and around the churches of El Paso's old downtown and in other border towns. The vast majority are turning themselves over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection seeking asylum.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's attempt to lift the pandemic border restrictions, known as Title 42, and agreed to decide in its February argument session. The restriction allows immigration authorities to quickly expel many migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum while in the U.S.
