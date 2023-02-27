ASU concludes its Black History Month observance.

Alabama State University is wrapping up its Black History Month program. Alabama State University has been hosting events throughout the month to honor African American contributions to society. The final event is a keynote presentation on the National Black History month topic “Black Resistance.” Derwyn Bunton is the Chief Legal Officer for the Southern Poverty Law Center. He says he hopes his presentation inspires people to find their place in the movement for freedom.

“Everyone has a part to play in progress, and there are many ways to have an impact and to resist oppression, subjugation, so that we create a more equitable, more just, more diverse, and more inclusive society,” said Bunton.

Bunton’s speech will take place at eleven a-m at ASU’s Ralph D. Abernathy Hall. The keynote presentation is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. He says hopes he can inspire the audience to persist in the face of adversity.

“My hope is that at the end of the presentation, folks feel motivated and inspired to look for their place in progress… how they can continue to push the needle and push the ball forward,” he said.

Alabama State University's Levi Watkins Learning Center began its Black History Month series of events with an in-person event that featured ASU Professor Joseph Caver's discussion of his book 'From Marion to Montgomery: the Early Years of Alabama State University, 1867-1925.' Caver is an ASU alumnus historian, author and lecturer. He has published a book about the origin and history of one of America's earliest Historically Black Colleges or Universities.