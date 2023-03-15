Bessemer CVS distribution center to close in mid-May

CVS Health has announced it will close its distribution center in Bessemer by this summer.

The facility is located off Morgan Road near Interstate 459.

"After an extensive review of our distribution network, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Bessemer, AL Distribution Center," CVS Health spokesperson Mary Gattuso said in a statement to Alabama Public Radio.

"We plan to operate the facility until mid-April and expect to close by mid-May. We’re committed to providing transition assistance to all impacted colleagues, including severance and application support for other roles within CVS Health," said Gattuso.

The company posted openings at the location as recently as last November.

The number of employees affected by the closure has not been announced.

There are more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations in the United States.