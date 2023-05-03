Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

Russia alleges Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin in a Putin assassination attempt

By Charles Maynes
Published May 3, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Wednesday.
Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Wednesday.

Russian authorities said Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin overnight with drone strikes in an alleged attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin's press service said on Wednesday Russian air defenses shot down two drones attempting to strike Putin's residence inside the Kremlin walls, calling it a "terrorist act" and "an attempt on the life of the president" by Ukraine.

It said Putin was not in the building at the time of the alleged attack.

Footage shared on social media, that could not be independently verified, allegedly showed a drone exploding as it approached the roof of the Kremlin.

Moscow authorities issued an immediate ban on all drone usage inside the Russian capital.

Putin's spokesman also warned Russia reserved the right to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR World NewsNPR News
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate