Huntsville-area public safety agencies teaming up for April career fair

The Madison County Public Safety Career Fair will be held Saturday, April 6, from 2-6 p.m. at Butler Green at Campus No. 805, 2620 Clinton Ave.

City of Huntsville Law enforcement representatives from Huntsville and Madison County address the media at a Public Safety Career Fair announcement on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Huntsville-Madison County 911 Center (From left: Brent Patterson, Public Information Officer, Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sgt. Davin Hill, Madison City Police; Capt. Cory Green, Huntsville Fire and Rescue; Officer Kevin Becatti, Huntsville Police Department; Officer Hayden McMahon, Huntsville Police Department; Capt. Greg Free, Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

In addition to Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), recruiters from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), HEMSI, Madison Police Department, Madison Fire & Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Dispatch will discuss career opportunities.

“Huntsville has the best public safety agencies in the country,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a press release. “If you want to speak to decision-makers from the most highly trained, cutting-edge departments in the U.S., this career fair is the place to do it.”

Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles said the event is an excellent opportunity to connect with individuals eager to serve their community through law enforcement.

“This provides a platform for us to interact with potential candidates and showcase the diverse career opportunities offered by HPD,” he said in a press release.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue Chief Howard McFarlen said he believes the career fair will help to boost their recruitment efforts. The department’s next recruiting push starts in May.

“As firefighters and first responders, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” he said in a press release. “We look forward to meeting those who share our passion for public service and are interested in joining our team.”

Learn more about the Madison County Public Safety Career Fair and RSVP online here.

Click here to learn more about joining Huntsville Police and here to visit the HFR recruitment website.