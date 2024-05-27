Digital Media Center
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published May 27, 2024 at 4:06 AM CDT

Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrikes killed dozens in Rafah. The death toll mounts from a landslide in Papua New Guinea. The U.S. military accounts for the fallen and honors their sacrifice.

