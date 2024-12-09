Digital Media Center
No arrests in deadly weekend bonfire party in coastal Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 9, 2024 at 10:30 AM CST
Authorities are looking for the gunmen responsible for one death and the injuries of six other juveniles injured during a weekend shooting in coastal Alabama.

The victims were attending a bonfire on Friday, Mobile police said, at an address that business and property records identify as a body shop and trucking company. The business is in an industrial part of Theodore, south of the Mobile city limits.

Witnesses told WKRG-TV that roughly 100 people were at the party. They said people drove away shooting guns from their vehicles.

One man, whom police haven't identified, was killed. Two victims younger than 18 were taken to hospitals by ambulance, police said, while four other victims younger than 18 arrived at hospitals in personal vehicles. The seriousness of their injuries is unknown.

Police said they are still investigating what happened.
News Mobile PoliceMobile Police DepartmentMobile CountyAlabama Gulf Coastshootingshooting rampage
