"Realizing the Dream" events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. coming to Tuscaloosa

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 7, 2025 at 10:26 AM CST
Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in Norway in 1964. In King's hometown of Atlanta, social conservatives at first refused to attend an integrated dinner in his honor.
AP
An annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will soon start again in Alabama. “Realizing the Dream Through Struggle and Change” is the theme of the annual Realizing the Dream.

Each year’s theme is selected by a committee that includes representatives from Shelton State Community College, Stillman College, the Tuscaloosa chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and The University of Alabama.

Realizing the Dream is a yearlong celebration including a legacy banquet, concert, performing arts event, distinguished lecture series and essay and art contest.

These events are designed to affirm and keep alive Dr. King’s legacy among the people of Alabama.

Details and ticket information for events taking place Jan. 17-20 in the Tuscaloosa area can be found here.

The national observance of the Realizing the Dream movement is made possible through the Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+ are team up with non-governmental organizations across America.

The goal to reach Realize the Dream’s ambitious goal of 100 million hours of service by 2029, the 100th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday.

The organization has the support of strategic educational partners across the U.S. and a network of more than 130K teachers in all 50 states.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
