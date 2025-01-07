"Realizing the Dream" events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. coming to Tuscaloosa

An annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will soon start again in Alabama. “Realizing the Dream Through Struggle and Change” is the theme of the annual Realizing the Dream.

Each year’s theme is selected by a committee that includes representatives from Shelton State Community College, Stillman College, the Tuscaloosa chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and The University of Alabama.

Realizing the Dream is a yearlong celebration including a legacy banquet, concert, performing arts event, distinguished lecture series and essay and art contest.

These events are designed to affirm and keep alive Dr. King’s legacy among the people of Alabama.

Details and ticket information for events taking place Jan. 17-20 in the Tuscaloosa area can be found here.

The national observance of the Realizing the Dream movement is made possible through the Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+ are team up with non-governmental organizations across America.

The goal to reach Realize the Dream’s ambitious goal of 100 million hours of service by 2029, the 100th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday.

The organization has the support of strategic educational partners across the U.S. and a network of more than 130K teachers in all 50 states.