Alabama's oldest four-year public higher education institution celebrates 195 years

The University of North Alabama (UNA) is commemorating 195 years of educational excellence this month as part of its annual Founders’ Day event.

UNA is Alabama’s oldest public four-year higher education institution, having been established on the LaGrange College site in Colbert County in 1830.

“The tradition of commemorating UNA’s founding began five years ago, in 2020, when we took the opportunity to share the rich and vibrant history of the institution both on campus and with those in the Shoals and throughout the region and state,” said UNA’s President Ken Kitts in press release. “Now, as we reach 195—another significant milestone—we look fully toward our bicentennial and the future of UNA as it continues to grow, evolve, and thrive. It is, indeed, a great time to be a UNA Lion.”

The annual Founders’ Day commemoration took place on Jan. 13 in the Guillot University Center and highlighted two additional anniversaries: the 50th anniversary of the social work academic program as well as 75 years of the UNA Marching Band. Both have played an essential role in UNA’s commitment to excellence in education, service and the arts.

Those who attended the Founders’ Day event enjoyed refreshments and had the opportunity to “Build-a-Lion” as a special keepsake to commemorate the day.

Some attendees were also adorned in school colors for UNA's Purple Pride Day, wearing their favorite purple attire to show their Lion spirit.

Founders’ Day is also a reminder to give back to the institution through the Shine On, Gold comprehensive campaign for the University of North Alabama.

Donations to the 1830 Fund will directly support the university’s greatest needs and emerging priorities. Support from alumni and friends helps to ensure that UNA will continue to thrive.