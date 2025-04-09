Digital Media Center
Trump's tariffs take effect

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
A Martínez
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:38 AM CDT

President Trump's steep tariffs took effect at midnight. But he has directed his team to strike deals, making it unclear how long they'll be in place.

Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
