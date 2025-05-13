Digital Media Center
WUAL in Tuscaloosa will be off air starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14 for maintenance. Click here for other ways to listen. Thank you for your patience.

Musk-owned supercomputer facility faces public hearing

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 13, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

An Elon Musk-owned supercomputer facility on the outskirts of Memphis, Tennessee, is facing public hearings and criticism over pollution and energy usage. Musk had the facility built to power his new artificial intelligence company, xAI.

For more on the facility, the community it’s built in, and the concerns around it, Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd turns to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
