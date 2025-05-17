Digital Media Center
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

Fresh Air Weekend: Ramy Youssef; Danny McBride

Published May 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
McBride, a Georgia native, has seen how Hollywood traffics in stereotypes about the American South. His HBO show satirizes televangelists without making religious people the butt of the joke.
HBO
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sept. 11 turns life upside down for a 'Happy Family' in Ramy Youssef's animated show: Youssef was in fifth grade and living in New Jersey when the Twin Towers fell. His new show, #1 Happy Family USA, draws on the experiences of his own Egyptian American family during that tense time.

Danny McBride sends a love letter to the South with 'The Righteous Gemstones': McBride, a Georgia native, has seen how Hollywood traffics in stereotypes about the American South. His HBO show satirizes televangelists without making religious people the butt of the joke.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

