Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

'It girl' golfer remembered, decades after her death

By Greg Echlin
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:14 PM CDT

She was called the IT girl of women's golf in the Great Gatsby era.  Miriam Burns won the 1927 Women's Amateur championship.  She retired fromcompetitive golf in 1930 when she was 26, died at 47 and was laid to rest in an unmarked Kansas city grave.  That all changes on May 30th when a headstone will be placed on her grave  during a memorial service that will include golf great Tom Watson and family members of Burns only grandson

Copyright 2025 NPR
Greg Echlin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate