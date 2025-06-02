Digital Media Center
WUAL will be down for maintenance on Wednesday, June 4. Thank you for your patience! Check out other ways to listen to this station by clicking here.

Run for Their Lives global coordinator speaks about attack in Boulder, Colorado

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT

Sunday’s attack in Boulder, Colorado, is officially being investigated as an act of terrorism. Several people had gathered peacefully to remind people of the Israeli hostages still in Gaza when they were attacked by a man who threw incendiary devices at them. According to authorities, he shouted “Free Palestine” during the attack.

The group behind the weekly gathering is known as Run for their Lives, and we hear from the global coordinator of the movement, Shira Weiss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

