Little progress made on peace talks after Ukraine's drone strike on Russian airbases

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 3, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

Ukraine and Russia appeared to make little progress in their latest peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey. The meeting came after Ukraine’s major drone attack on airbases deep inside Russian territory, an attack that officials say took months to prepare.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Siobhan O’Grady, Ukraine bureau chief for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

