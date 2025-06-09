Digital Media Center
Trump administration's travel ban goes into effect Monday

By A Martínez,
Deepa Shivaram
Published June 9, 2025 at 4:01 AM CDT

The Trump administration's travel ban goes into effect on Monday, which puts a full ban on 12 countries and a partial ban on seven others.

