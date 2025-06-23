Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump says Iran and Israel will begin a ceasefire

Updated June 23, 2025 at 9:19 PM CDT

President Trump says Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, a development that comes only hours after Iran fired missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar in response to the American attack on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Trump's announcement on Monday was not immediately verified or matched by officials in Israel or Iran. But in a statement on social media, the president said the two sides had agreed to a staggered ceasefire process that he said could lead to an end to the war between them.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," Trump wrote.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Sayed Abbas Araghachi, posted a tweet just after 4 AM Iran time, saying: "As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later."

A few minutes later, Araghachi updated with another tweet saying hostilities against Israel continued until 4:00 AM Iran time.

Israel has still not said anything publicly.

Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier moments after Trump's post, said the president wants to work on a "long-term settlement" between Iran and Israel.

"I think the Iranians are at a place where they don't want to keep on fighting," Vance said in the interview.

"What the Iranians have showed through their support of terror networks, through their now-failed effort to build a nuclear weapon, is that they're just not very good at war. And I think the president really hit the reset button and said, 'Look, let's actually produce long-term peace for the region," he said.



Asked whether the Trump administration knows where Iran's highly enriched uranium is located now, Vance skirted the question.

"Well, Brett, I think that's actually not the question before us. The question before us is, Can Iran enrich the uranium to weapons grade level, and can they convert that fuel to a nuclear weapon?"

Earlier Monday, Iran's state-run news agency Tasnim said that Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq. Al Jazeera, based in Qatar, reported spotting missiles in the skies over the Gulf emirate, which is home to the U.S airbase of Al Udeid, U.S. Central Command's forward headquarters in the Middle East.

A U.S. defense official who was not authorized to speak publicly about sensitive military matters told reporters in an email, "I can confirm that al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time, there are no reports of U.S. casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available."

Qatar said its air defenses successfully intercepted Iranian missiles targeting the air base.

Trump said on social media that U.S. officials had been given advance notice by Iran of the strikes.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered," Trump said in a post. "I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured."

Trump thanked the Emir of Qatar, and said that he hoped Iran could "now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."

The attack came hours after Qatar closed its airspace and the U.S. Embassy called on American nationals to shelter in place.

It followed an attack over the weekend by U.S. B-2 bombers on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said in a statement on X: "We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law." He said the base had been evacuated prior to the attack.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement, "The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. From the outset of the crisis, the Secretary-General has repeatedly condemned any military escalation in this conflict, including today's attack by Iran on the territory of Qatar. He further reiterates his call on all parties to stop fighting."

