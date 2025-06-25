Digital Media Center
Flying to the Middle East? Here's what you need to know

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:17 AM CDT

Israel’s June 13 missile attacks on Iran and the ensuing retaliations have thrown air travel over the Middle East into chaos. Airspace across Israel, Iraq, Iran, Jordan and Qatar has been subject to closures, and thousands of flights have been cancelled or rerouted.

Now that an Israel-Iran ceasefire appears to be holding, Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what travelers should know before they go.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

