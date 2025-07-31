Trump administration's refugee system overhaul takes toll on religious asylum seekers

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Among those caught in the crosshairs of President Trump's massive changes to immigration policy are Christian refugees and asylum-seekers. Immigration advocates and faith leaders worry about these individuals' ability to escape religious persecution, as NPR's Juliana Kim reports.

JULIANA KIM, BYLINE: In the heart of Oklahoma is a small church for Christians from Afghanistan, many of whom came to the U.S. seeking asylum.

BEN: They came here to practice their faith, build a family and start a new life.

KIM: That's Ben, one of the church leaders. He asked to only be identified by his first name and not reveal the name of his church due to threats that he and his congregation have received over their conversion to Christianity.

BEN: In Afghanistan, we worshipped in the basement. We were really quiet.

KIM: Ben says Afghanistan is dangerous for Muslims who converted to Christianity, especially since the Taliban took over in 2021. Over the years, he's helped many church members apply for asylum in the U.S., and he says it's gone smoothly until this year.

BEN: With this new administration, somehow nothing is moving. Everything is paused.

KIM: Early in his second term, President Trump suspended the Refugee Admissions Program and stopped asylum claims at the southern border. Many of these efforts are being challenged in the courts. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans just lost their Temporary Protected Status and are now at risk of deportation. These pathways are crucial for people fleeing persecution based on race, nationality, political opinion, but...

MATTHEW SOERENS: The reality is religion is a major factor that leads people to be persecuted around the world.

KIM: That's Matthew Soerens, the vice president of advocacy and policy for World Relief, a Christian humanitarian organization and refugee resettlement agency. He told my colleague Ximena Bustillo...

SOERENS: Last year, at least, and in most of the last several years, the majority of refugees resettled happened to be Christians.

KIM: Trump has long positioned himself as a defender of Christian causes. He's launched a White House commission to focus on religious freedom. He also formed a task force to, quote, "eradicate anti-Christian bias."

SOERENS: I think there is a particular disconnect between the rhetoric of this administration, which talks a lot about being a champion for Christians, and closing the door to Christians and other religious minorities facing religious persecution.

KIM: White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told NPR in a statement that Trump cares deeply for persecuted Christians, adding that those in danger should apply for asylum. Jackson also said that the U.S. has granted thousands of people asylum this year. Church leader Ben says the past few months have rattled not only Afghan Christians in the U.S. but those overseas. He says many feel discouraged about coming to the country.

BEN: No one feels that if they came to the United States, one day they'll become American, and they will have the right to live as American. So that's what scares me.

KIM: For those still in Afghanistan, Ben says it's a risk either way - hide their faith or journey to the U.S. with little guarantee they'll be allowed to stay. Juliana Kim, NPR News.

