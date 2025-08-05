Brazil's former President Bolsonaro is placed under house arrest

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Tensions are high between Brazil and the U.S. President Trump's 50% tariff on major Brazilian imports is about to take effect. Trump says the tariff is in retaliation for what he calls the unfair prosecution of Brazil's former president, a political ally. And now, that ally has been placed under house arrest. NPR's Carrie Kahn has more from Rio de Janeiro.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had been warned not to violate restrictions on him until his trial is underway - most likely next month. He's facing charges of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to stay in power after losing reelection. Fearing he might flee, the Supreme Court justice running the case had already ordered Bolsonaro to wear an ankle monitor, restricted him to stay home at nights and weekends and told him not to use social media, or else.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting in non-English language).

KAHN: However, Sunday, as a huge crowd of supporters rallied at Copacabana Beach, his son held up a cell phone so the former president could address the crowd. The video was later posted to social media.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAIR BOLSONARO: (Non-English language spoken).

KAHN: He thanked the rallygoers - some waving American flags - for our freedom, for our future, for our Brazil, he said. Bolsonaro has long denied any wrongdoing.

The next day, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes slapped him with even tighter restrictions, including house arrest. In his order, he said, quote, "justice is blind, but it's not a fool." Brazilian Law Professor Rafael Mafei of the University of Sao Paulo says the tough measures were justified as Bolsonaro clearly flouted Moraes' restrictions.

RAFAEL MAFEI: He is not going to step back and let himself be bullied. It's a tough position to be in, but he chose to act.

KAHN: Especially difficult, says Mafei, with all the U.S. pressure on Moraes. Moraes has had his U.S. visa revoked and last week was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury under a law used to punish gross human rights abusers. Trump has accused Moraes of violating free speech and censoring Brazil's opposition.

For his part, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to tone down his rhetoric in hopes of finding a reprieve from the stiff tariffs. At a speech today, he tried hard to stay on script, but threw in a few nationalistic jabs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA: (Speaking Portuguese).

KAHN: "Our democracy is being questioned, our sovereignty is being attacked and our economy is being assaulted. And," he says, "we will not waver to protect Brazil."

Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Rio de Janeiro. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

