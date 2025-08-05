India reacts as Trump promises to raise tariffs for buying Russian oil

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

There are escalating tensions between the U.S. and India. President Trump put a 25% tariff on Indian goods and says more might be coming because it buys Russian oil and weapons. NPR's Diaa Hadid reports from Mumbai.

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on Indian exports to the U.S., arguing Indian purchases of Russian oil were fueling Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. This is senior Trump aide Stephen Miller during a Fox interview on Sunday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STEPHEN MILLER: It is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia.

HADID: By Monday evening, India's foreign ministry responded by saying it was unreasonable to demand they stop buying Russian oil. In a statement, a spokesman noted that America was also purchasing goods from Russia, like fertilizers and uranium. And Indian media shared a clip of the former U.S. ambassador to New Delhi, Eric Garcetti, saying last year that Washington approved of India purchasing Russian oil to keep global prices steady.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERIC GARCETTI: It was actually the design of the policy 'cause as a commodity, we didn't want oil prices going up.

HADID: All this is a far cry from Trump's public embrace of the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, during his first administration, including holding a giant rally for Modi.

(CHEERING)

HADID: Modi repaid that by hosting Trump at a massive rally in India.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Namaste. Namaste.

(CHEERING)

HADID: These tensions now highlight a broader crisis for India, which prides itself on its independent foreign policy. It's long balanced its old relationship with Russia with a close relationship with Washington. Milan Vaishnav is director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He says that won't fly under Trump.

MILAN VAISHNAV: Now we have a U.S. president in office who sees everything as zero-sum. So if India is doing energy deals with Russia, it means that they're not doing deals with the United States.

HADID: Vaishnav says Trump may be upset at Modi because he has not publicly thanked him for brokering a ceasefire after six days of fighting in May between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbors. Vaishnav again.

VAISHNAV: Until and unless there's a public endorsement of Trump's role, it's going to be very hard to get past this stage.

HADID: Vaishnav says what Trump may really want from India is a thank you.

Diaa Hadid, NPR News, Mumbai.

