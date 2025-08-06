NFL bans smelling salts during games over safety concerns

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The NFL has banned teams from distributing smelling salts during games. Smelling salts, also known as ammonia inhalants, can come in small pouches that are about the size of a AA battery. Players often sniff the pouches before a play because it's believed to enhance performance on the field. But NFL officials say they are not safe. They sent a memo to teams yesterday saying that smelling salts, quote, "have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion." To discuss all of this, we've called up Dr. Robert Cantu. He's medical director and director of clinical research at the Cantu Concussion Center in Massachusetts. And he also previously served as a senior adviser to the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee. Dr. Cantu, welcome.

ROBERT CANTU: Good afternoon. I'm happy to be aboard.

SUMMERS: So just to start us off, many people might not know that athletes, including professional football players, use ammonia capsules or other forms of smelling salts during games and practices. Tell us why they might do that.

CANTU: Well, they've used it for a number of years. This is not a new practice. It goes back many decades to help, quote-unquote, "clear your head" or make you more alert. It's a bit of a stimulant. And if you're feeling kind of drowsy or a bit confused, especially from a blow to the head, it can essentially stimulate you to perform a bit better cognitively. It's not going to make you play the game better. And the big worry, of course, is that it can mask subtle cognitive signs of concussion.

SUMMERS: I understand that there was a recent warning from the Food and Drug Administration that informed the NFL's decision. It's about the purchase of, and use of, these smelling salts. Just walk us through some of the negative effects that we might see.

CANTU: Well, the biggest negative effect is that it can mask one's assessment of a concussion -the medical staff on the sideline. One of the most sensitive things that can be off with a concussion is that somebody can be a bit slowed in their responses, can be a bit confused, can be essentially just cognitive, not quite as bright and alert as they would be normally. The use of smelling salts can act as a stimulant to make one a bit more alert than they would be otherwise. So it can mask these very subtle signs that are very important to be looking for if someone is being examined for a concussion.

SUMMERS: I don't know if you've seen this, but there's some footage that has sort of gone viral from George Kittle. He's a tight end for the 49ers. And he popped up on the NFL Network and seemed pretty upset about this decision. He talked about the fact that he uses these kinds of substances on every offensive drive. Those are his words. He wants to see the NFL find a middle ground. In your opinion, medically, is there a middle ground?

CANTU: Well, I don't think stimulants should be allowed, and I think especially they shouldn't be allowed in people that are suspected of possibly having had a concussion. Now, I realize when he says he uses them all the time, that's not a concussion issue. He's using them because he thinks they're performing a performance-enhancing function for him. They're really not, but if somebody psychologically thinks something is working for them, it is a bit of an advantage if they get to use it, even though, physiologically, it may not be giving them any advantages. If they think it works, it is giving them an advantage.

SUMMERS: You made the point that athletes, including pro NFL players, have been using these kinds of stimulants, using smelling salts for some time. Why do you think it is that the NFL is just now taking action on the use of these?

CANTU: I really am not sure about that. It should have been taken years ago. But smelling salts are still used in boxing and other combat sports where head injuries happen. And they really should not be allowed, and I'm very glad the NFL is outlawing its use.

SUMMERS: All right. We've been speaking with Dr. Robert Cantu of the Cantu Concussion Center. Thanks so much.

CANTU: You're very welcome.

