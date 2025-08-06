Texas flood relief waits as redistricting fights block the legislature

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ever since the Guadalupe River flooded its banks in Texas a month ago, a lot of people have needed help. Many people have contributed money, but victims need more. And the state legislature in Texas is not acting because they are busy redistricting. Here's Paul Flahive of the Texas Newsroom.

PAUL FLAHIVE, BYLINE: One hundred and twenty thousand people have given more than $100 million to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country in a month. Foundation CEO Austin Dixon says the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

AUSTIN DIXON: I've seen our name and QR code screenshotted from a hospital in Richmond, Virginia. I've seen our QR code and logo on the app for Jersey Mike's (laughter). I've seen our QR code and logo all over the United States.

FLAHIVE: Another $20 million was donated to flood victims through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe. Three million in donations went to the OneStar Foundation with funds in Bexar, Williamson and Travis Counties taking in more than $2 million. At least 400 homes and businesses were destroyed throughout the region, and thousands more were affected by the floods, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management. But the true need is still uncharted in Kerr County, which endured the highest number of deaths.

DIXON: I know it's in the tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars. We just know the road is long and the needs are great.

FLAHIVE: So far, only the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has released funds. It gave more than $3 million to LiftFund, a nonprofit that works with small businesses to distribute individual $10,000 grants. One grant went to the Riverside Nature Center. Three of their buildings flooded, and their perimeter fence was destroyed. Nature Center executive director Becky Etzler.

BECKY ETZLER: That was just a true blessing. It was just kind of a collective sigh of relief.

FLAHIVE: For now, the legislature won't be sending additional assistance. When Governor Greg Abbott pushed redistricting to the front of the special session agenda, Democratic House members fled the state and put the discussion to pay for early warning flood systems on hold.

For NPR News, I'm Paul Flahive in San Antonio.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

