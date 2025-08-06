The MAGA world was on the side of Israel, now it is split over Gaza

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has gone so far that even some American supporters of Israel have questioned it.

And that includes some Republicans. The party has aligned itself with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Trump administration has accused universities of failing to crack down on anti-Israel protests. But now some prominent Trump supporters are questioning U.S. support for Israel over the starvation in Gaza and Palestinians being shot trying to get aid.

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. I mean, you're seeing a rift within the MAGA universe. I mean, a lot of it has to do with the shocking images of starving children in Gaza and Israel's resistance to allow more aid into Gaza. One of Trump's most loyal supporters, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, last week, went so far as to call Israel's actions a, quote, "genocide." You also have former White House aide Steve Bannon warning Trump that he risks losing support of young Republicans.

I should note though, Steve, that back in 2021, Greene was condemned by GOP leaders for comparing COVID safety measures to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

ORDOÑEZ: I mean, we're seeing him tread very, very carefully on this issue. For example, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was no starvation in Gaza, Trump notably broke with the prime minister and said there clearly was. But Trump has stopped short of directly criticizing Israel for blocking aid shipments and instead has focused on blaming Hamas. Though, I will add that aid groups have told NPR that they haven't seen any evidence of Hamas systematically diverting aid.

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. Yes, there has. In June, there was a very public riff between Trump and his supporters over his decision to launch airstrikes in Iran. And more recently, his supporters have been pressing Trump to release more information about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. So the timing really is interesting.

And I was talking with Republican strategist Alex Conant, who helped run Marco Rubio's presidential campaign. He says we're entering the very beginning stages of the lame-duck period for Trump's presidency. And he sees influencers like Bannon trying to make early moves to try and cement some of their preferred positions on the party.

ALEX CONANT: There is a fight brewing within the party about what a post-Trump Republican Party looks like. And I think you're seeing the MAGA America First wing trying to be clear that post-Trump, they want the Republican Party to be an America First Party.

ORDOÑEZ: And look, Steve, when it comes to Gaza, polls do show that the majority of Republicans still support Israel in the conflict.

ORDOÑEZ: Well, I mean, anytime a president's base is divided, it's really awkward. And, look, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve Bannon certainly reflect the views of that base of MAGA. But the question is, can they drive the movement? Republican strategist Sean Walsh says no.

SEAN WALSH: I just don't think their voices are heard all that much. And even if they are heard, they're not acted upon or paid much attention to.

ORDOÑEZ: Look, and politically, Walsh says Trump needs to be more focused on the midterms and appealing to the majority of Republicans who support Israel. And he says that is the greater priority if he hopes to keep control of the House and continue pursuing his agenda.

