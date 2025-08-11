Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to ShoalsFest, happening October 11 & 12. Click here to enter for a chance to win here!

Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israeli airstrike, adding to steep death toll for media in Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:52 AM CDT
Palestinians carry the body of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who, along with other journalists, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral outside Gaza City's Shifa hospital complex, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
/
Palestinians carry the body of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who, along with other journalists, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral outside Gaza City's Shifa hospital complex, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Israel targeted a journalist tent in Gaza City, killing five Al Jazeera journalists and injuring more. Israel claims TV reporter Anas Al-Sharif belonged to the military wing of Hamas, a claim Al Jazeera and the Committee to Protect Journalists have said is unsubstantiated by evidence.

According to the CPJ, the attack on Sunday brings the total number of journalists killed since the start of the Israeli-Gaza war to 192, the vast majority of whom have been Palestinian journalists killed by Israel in Gaza.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Mohamed Moawad, Al Jazeera’s managing editor, about the loss of his colleagues.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate