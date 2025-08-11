What's at stake in the planned Trump-Putin meeting on Friday

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine. In just a few minutes, we'll be joined by U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker to talk about the administration's expectations for this meeting. But first, let's set the stage. Trump announced last Friday that they were very close to reaching a deal, but it doesn't look like he's demanding anything of Vladimir Putin yet. And the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not yet been invited. NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez is following all the developments. So, Franco, tell us about what this deal involves.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Yeah, A, we don't have a ton of details. But Trump and his team say it's going to involve concessions on both sides, particularly the swapping of territories and some kind of ceasefire to work all this stuff out. Here's Trump talking about it on Friday.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It's very complicated, but we're going to get some back. We're going to get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both.

ORDOÑEZ: Now, it's pretty hard to see a deal being worked out, though, without Ukraine's input. And President Zelenskyy, as you note, has not been invited to Friday's meeting in Alaska - at least not yet. Vice President Vance said on Fox News that he did not think it was a good idea for Putin and Zelenskyy to meet before Trump had a chance to meet with Putin, but that could come later.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Trump may say, though, Franco, they're close to a deal - Zelenskyy already throwing some cold water on what's been proposed. So is there a deal?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah, I mean, that is another thing, and it's a really big other thing. I mean, this idea of swapping territories is very controversial. Russia has long demanded that Ukraine cede regions in the east currently occupied by Russia, as well as Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. But the Ukrainian Constitution doesn't allow this. Zelenskyy would basically need permission from Parliament or some kind of national referendum. And over the weekend, Zelenskyy said that would not happen - that it was a nonstarter and that he would not hand over territory to an occupier.

MARTÍNEZ: OK, which begs the question - how does Trump plan to get that resolved?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. He was actually pressed about this on Friday, pressed about the Ukrainian Constitution. Trump said he told Zelenskyy to do what he needs to do to make it happen.

TRUMP: Well, he's going out and getting what he needs. You know, he's not authorized to do certain things. I said, well, you're going to have to get it fast because, you know, we're getting very close to a deal.

ORDOÑEZ: So no small thing, but we'll see how it plays out.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, no small thing, but sounds like a big gap. I mean, so who's the winner in all this?

ORDOÑEZ: At this point, it's Putin, and most analysts agree. I mean, just the fact that there could be a meeting is a win for Putin, who will now visit the U.S. despite failing to agree to any of Trump's demands, including a longtime - including a ceasefire. And this would be the first face-to-face meeting Putin has had with a sitting U.S. president since he met then-President Joe Biden in 2021.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, Trump and Putin's relationship is kind of complicated.

ORDOÑEZ: It's so complicated. I mean, just days before announcing the summit, Trump was complaining about Putin continued bombing of Ukraine and threatening new sanctions. And this is all but - you know, before, for months, he seemed to almost defer to President Putin, not wanting to threaten the deal. It really runs hot and cold. Now, again, it appears that Russia have not agreed to any concessions in order to get this meeting. But it is also clear that Trump has such face in - faith in his negotiating skills that he think he can make a difference just meeting face-to-face.

MARTÍNEZ: We will all see. That's NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Thanks a lot.

