European leaders to hold virtual summit with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We go now to NPR's Berlin correspondent, Rob Schmitz, to hear more about this. Good morning, Rob.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Morning.

MARTIN: So how are European leaders seeing this one-on-one between Trump and Putin?

SCHMITZ: Well, President Trump has framed the meeting as a discussion for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. But European leaders, such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are questioning that if this is a discussion to end the war, then why not include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Merz and other European leaders wrote a joint statement this past weekend saying there can be no peace that rewards Russia's aggressive actions and encourages further actions.

MARTIN: So say more about that. What are they getting at with that statement?

SCHMITZ: Well, first off, they're talking about the meeting itself. For the U.S. president to host a one-on-one meeting with Putin, a man who ordered troops to invade Ukraine more than three years ago, seems like a reward in and of itself. But they're also referring to President Trump's comments in the days running up to this summit that a path to peace would require Ukraine to give up territory to Russia.

MARTIN: So how has Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacted to that?

SCHMITZ: Yeah, he immediately rejected that. Last night, Zelenskyy posted a video on social media - an address to the Ukrainian public about this upcoming meeting with Trump and Putin. And here's what he said.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: (Speaking Ukrainian).

SCHMITZ: And, Michel, he said here that according to Ukrainian intelligence, Putin is not preparing for a ceasefire to end the war. He said Putin only wants to present his meeting in America as his personal victory and then continue waging war on Ukraine exactly as before. Zelenskyy said there is no indication the Russians have received orders to prepare for a post-war situation. On the contrary, he said, they're redeploying troops in ways that suggest preparations for new offensive operations. If someone is preparing for peace, said Zelenskyy, this is not what he does.

MARTIN: So Zelenskyy has many times rejected President Trump's suggestion of territorial concessions. Does it make it easier for Putin to convince Trump that Ukraine should be blamed for any failure to strike a peace deal?

SCHMITZ: Yeah, it sure does. And this is why European leaders want to be part of these discussions. They've had more experience dealing with Putin. They know his strategies in summits like these. And they're worried that Putin's goal here is to not only gain points at home with this meeting but to also use it to drive a wedge between the Trump administration and Ukraine, essentially saying, you know, I've done all I can to make peace, but Ukraine doesn't want it, based on Ukraine's refusal to give up territory. And this is why Merz and other European leaders say they've convinced Trump to sit down and meet with them, including a meeting with Zelenskyy ahead of the Alaska summit. They plan to hold what they call an emergency virtual summit with Trump tomorrow.

MARTIN: And apart from warning Trump about what they consider Putin's real intentions here, what else will tomorrow's meeting focus on?

SCHMITZ: Well, European leaders will likely reiterate tomorrow that they will also need to be part of these peace talks because a lasting peace in Ukraine will involve them and their resources. It will require European Union investment, both in terms of money but also probably manpower. It may require NATO resources and more. European leaders have a big stake in all of this.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Berlin correspondent, Rob Schmitz. Rob, thank you.

