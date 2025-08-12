Two people killed and 10 injured in U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works explosion

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Two people are dead after an explosion in Western Pennsylvania on Monday. It happened at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works. Ten others are injured. Reporter Julia Maruca with member station WESA in Pittsburgh has more.

JULIA MARUCA, BYLINE: Local first responders and officials from U.S. Steel said an explosion rocked the property about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh at around 10:50 a.m. U.S. Steel executive vice president and chief manufacturing officer Scott Buckiso said the explosion occurred at two of the plant's coke oven batteries. The plant converts coal to coke, which is part of the steelmaking process. A dark cloud of smoke could be seen over the plant right after the explosion. Workers shut down gases and utilities used in manufacturing in that area. Buckiso said the rest of the coke works is, quote, "stable" and still operating.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCOTT BUCKISO: Our hearts go out to our employees. Safety is our No. 1 priority every day, every shift, 365. So obviously, this is a tragedy that we want to understand.

MARUCA: Buckiso told reporters that the batteries were, quote, "in good condition, both productivity-wise, environmental-wise and safety-wise" before the explosion. The investigation at the site is still ongoing, according to local police. Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis says he's been in, quote, "constant communication" with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Steel officials.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AUSTIN DAVIS: The Mon Valley is home for me, and so today I'm particularly holding the workers, the steel workers and all those who are affected close to my heart.

MARUCA: Allegheny County Health Department officials say they are, quote, "actively monitoring" the aftermath of the explosion and lifted a stay-inside order Monday evening. The department has not detected potentially harmful chemicals in the air at levels above federal standards.

For NPR News, I'm Julia Maruca in Clairton, Pennsylvania.

(SOUNDBITE OF SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE'S "RESERVOIR") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.