Passengers on a delayed flight get a surprise performance

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

If you've been flying anywhere recently, here's a story that might be familiar to you.

DAVE KOZ: We've just been hit pretty much daily, because we travel by air, with delay, delay - mechanical, weather. It's just been insane.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

That's Dave Koz. He's part of a band called Summer Horns. They're on tour right now, traveling all over the U.S. Their flight to Seattle was forced to land in Boise, Idaho, stranding everybody on the tarmac. That's when Koz got a request.

KOZ: There was one wonderful flight attendant named Charlene (ph) who said, look, I saw you all bring your horns on the plane. They're in the overhead compartment. Why don't you take them out and play a little concert for us?

MARTÍNEZ: Now, one of his bandmates, Marcus Anderson, wasn't so sure.

MARCUS ANDERSON: I kind of was thinking that they were not serious. And I was like, oh, we're really doing this. And I was thinking, like, maybe the horns are too loud. Maybe it's going to, like, make babies cry.

MARTIN: Which is the last thing you want on a crowded plane. But after some convincing from nearby seatmates, the band grabbed their instruments.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTÍNEZ: That is the group treating the plane to a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "You Haven't Done Nothin'."

KOZ: It turned lemons a little bit into lemonade, and we had a little bit of fun.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: They posted the video to Instagram, and it went viral.

KOZ: I was walking down the street in Seattle, and I got recognized as the guy from the plane (laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTÍNEZ: Koz and Anderson are just happy they got to make a bad travel day a little bit better for some stressed-out passengers.

KOZ: Hearing music kind of took the energy and changed the vibration of that entire plane. And it was really beautiful to see, and people enjoyed it. And I thought it sounded pretty damn good.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: The internet seems to agree. In the words of one commenter, this is your captain speaking. This flight has been rerouted to Funky Town.

