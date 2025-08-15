Texas Democratic lawmakers could end their boycott and return home

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Here's an update on those Texas Democrats staying outside the state and away from their legislature. They're trying to block a redistricting plan that would give Republicans an advantage in next year's congressional election. It's a plan sought by President Trump. The lawmakers say they could return soon if California goes ahead with the plans there to redistrict to the benefit of Democrats. California's governor, Gavin Newsom, vows it will happen.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GAVIN NEWSOM: We're doing this in reaction to a president of the United States that called a sitting governor of the state of Texas and said, find me five seats.

MARTIN: The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey reports from Austin.

BLAISE GAINEY, BYLINE: Texas House Democrats broke quorum nearly two weeks ago and said it was the only way to block the Republicans' redistricting plans. Republicans have fined them and threatened to arrest them, and Republican House Speaker Dustin Burrows blamed the walkout for delaying bills on disaster relief and preparedness after deadly floods in Texas on July Fourth.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DUSTIN BURROWS: That's the kind of important work that is being done in the House, and all elected members should be here representing their districts in those conversations.

GAINEY: Now Democrats say they are close to returning because California appears ready to draw maps that will give Democrats an advantage there. It'll require permission by the voters there this November. Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder said in an interview, the party has to act, even though states usually redistrict at the start of the decade when census figures come in.

KENDALL SCUDDER: Democrats are tired of playing by one set of rules while Republicans play by another.

GAINEY: Meanwhile, the White House has asked other Republican-led states to look at redistricting, too.

For NPR News, I'm Blaise Gainey in Austin.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOVES' "BREAK ME GENTLY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.