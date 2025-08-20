Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to ShoalsFest, happening October 11 & 12. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

War continues on the ground in Ukraine as talks to end it press on

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 20, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT
This photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, shows the ruined frontline town of Kostyantynivka, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)
/
This photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, shows the ruined frontline town of Kostyantynivka, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Following the meetings in Alaska and at the White House on how to bring a diplomatic end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the war is still continuing on the front lines in Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dara Massicot, senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about where the fighting is concentrated and what gains Russia is hoping to make.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate