Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR's Fall Pledge Drive is taking place September 10-19! Make a donation to show your support for the station by clicking here.

Chicago prepares for an influx of federal agents as DHS launches new immigration operation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT

The Homeland Security Department is launching a federal immigration operation in Illinois. DHS is calling it “Operation Midway Blitz,” saying it is in honor of a woman killed by a drunk driver who was an unauthorized immigrant in Illinois. DHS says the operation will target “criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois.”

President Trump has repeatedly threatened to send National Guard troops to the city.

We get the latest from Shia Kapos, reporter at Politico.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate