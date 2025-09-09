Digital Media Center
How J.P. Morgan enabled Jeffrey Epstein

By Ari Shapiro,
Kathryn FinkPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published September 9, 2025 at 2:54 PM CDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New York Times' Matt Goldstein, who reported on the money from Jeffrey Epstein to J.P. Morgan Chase — concluding that the bank enabled his crimes.

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
