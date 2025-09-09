Digital Media Center
It's been 80 years since the United Nations was formed

By Michele Kelemen
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:49 PM CDT

As the United Nations turns 80, NPR examines its legacy, its current challenges, and what lies ahead for the world's multilateral body.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
