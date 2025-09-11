Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR's Fall Pledge Drive is taking place September 10-19! Make a donation to show your support for the station by clicking here.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:05 AM CDT

Search continues for person who shot and killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, a look at Charlie Kirk's influence on conservative politics, an update on Russian drones shot down over Poland.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate