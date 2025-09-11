Digital Media Center
Putin continues aggression toward Ukraine despite Trump's efforts to reach a deal

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin is showing no intentions of backing down in his aggression against Ukraine and no interest in negotiating a peaceful end to the war, even after President Trump’s efforts to reach a deal.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Angela Stent, professor emeritus at Georgetown University and author of the book “Putin’s World.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
