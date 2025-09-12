Digital Media Center
Spinal Tap returns with a rockin' sequel

By Juana Summers
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:11 PM CDT

Spinal Tap, the band from the beloved 1984 mockumentary about a fictional rock band, is back! Their new movie is called Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

