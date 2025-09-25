Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL-FM will be down for maintenance on Thursday, September 25. Click here for other ways to listen!

Ukraine says Russia's war will spread unless they're forced into ceasefire

By Joanna Kakissis,
A Martínez
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:02 AM CDT

Ukraine warns that Russia's war will spread unless the Kremlin is forced into a durable ceasefire.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR World News
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate