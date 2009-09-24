Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

Craig Ferguson's Adventures As An 'Unlikely Patriot'

Published September 24, 2009 at 9:52 AM CDT

When Craig Ferguson dropped out of high school at age 16, he had no idea what he wanted to do with his life. In his new memoir, American On Purpose, Ferguson chronicles the story of his life, from Glasgow, to big time comedy, to becoming host of CBS's Late Late Show.

"I wanted to be a rock star," Ferguson writes, "lauded and adored and worshipped, drunk, laid, gorgeous and dead by the age of 25. But that was too Byronic and romantic for a Protestant, working-class boy, so I put that idea on ice for a while and went for something similar, but more in my price range — I became an apprentice electrician."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate