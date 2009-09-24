Craig Ferguson's Adventures As An 'Unlikely Patriot'

When Craig Ferguson dropped out of high school at age 16, he had no idea what he wanted to do with his life. In his new memoir, American On Purpose, Ferguson chronicles the story of his life, from Glasgow, to big time comedy, to becoming host of CBS's Late Late Show.

"I wanted to be a rock star," Ferguson writes, "lauded and adored and worshipped, drunk, laid, gorgeous and dead by the age of 25. But that was too Byronic and romantic for a Protestant, working-class boy, so I put that idea on ice for a while and went for something similar, but more in my price range — I became an apprentice electrician."

