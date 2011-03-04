Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

Watch: Danielle Evans' Short Story Reading At NPR

By Rachel Syme
Published March 4, 2011 at 10:43 AM CST
Danielle Evans' short story collection <em>Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self</em> was published by Riverhead in September. She is currently working on a novel.
Nina Subin
Danielle Evans' short story collection Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self was published by Riverhead in September. She is currently working on a novel.

As part of a in-house cultural series in honor of Black History Month (in February), young fiction writer Danielle Evans stopped by NPR headquarters to read from her debut book, Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self. She read from the short story, "Wherever You Go, There You Are," which follows a displaced woman recently out of a serious relationship, and a short road trip she takes to visit a rock star ex-boyfriend, accompanied by her impressionable teenage cousin.

Evans' writing is funny, sad, often colloquial (in a charming way) and capricious. She manages to capture moments of truth without browbeating, and to speak in the voice (and slang) of today's youth without losing any sophistication.

Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self was named a best book of the year by NPR's Alan Cheuse, and Evans chose her own favorite "outsider" books for NPR in December. She is currently based in Washington, D.C., where she teaches writing at American University and is currently hard at work on her first novel.

Enjoy the reading — and read the full story — below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
Rachel Syme
Rachel Syme is a frequent contributor to NPR Books. She is the former culture editor of The Daily Beast, and has written and edited for Elle, Radar, Page Six Magazine, Jane, theNew York Observer, The Millions, and GQ.
See stories by Rachel Syme
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate