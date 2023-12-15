Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Trump's trials to the history of hip-hop, NPR's can't-miss podcasts from 2023

By The NPR One Team
Published December 15, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST
NHPR; NPR; WBUR; KEXP

2023 was a whirlwind year for podcasts across the NPR Network. With just two weeks left before 2024, now is the time to catch up on a few our favorite shows and seasons of the year.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

The 13th Step

/ NHPR
/
NHPR

Start listening.

Trump's Trial

/ NPR
/
NPR

Listen to the latest episode, "Should the Jan 6 trial be televised? Trump and many journalists say yes."

Sugar Land

/ The Texas Newsroom
/
The Texas Newsroom

Listen to episode 1, "Who's Buried Here?"

Violation

/ WBUR
/
WBUR

Listen to episode 1, "Two Sons, Lost."

Body Electric

/ NPR
/
NPR

Listen to part 1, "So much sitting, looking at screens. Can we combat our sedentary lives?"

City of Tents: Veterans Row

/ KCRW
/
KCRW

Start with episode 1, "Welcome to the Neighborhood."

White Lies

/ NPR
/
NPR

Start the series with episode 1, "The Men on the Roof."

Ghost Herd

/ KUOW
/
KUOW

Check out KUOW and Northwest Public Broadcasting's new show Ghost Herd, starting with Part 1: The Empire Builders.

The Last Ride

/ NPR
/
NPR

Start listening with episode 1, "One deputy, two missing men."

50 Years of Hip-Hop

/ KEXP
/
KEXP

Get started with this dive into hip hop's origins and inspirations.

Taking Cover

/ NPR
/
NPR

Start listening.

Brave Little State

/ Vermont Public
/
Vermont Public

Start listening.

NPR's Jessica Green curated and produced this piece.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
The NPR One Team
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate