In 'My Old Ass,' a teen is visited by her 39-year-old self during a mushroom trip

By Bob Mondello
Published September 16, 2024 at 5:15 PM CDT

A teen meets her wisecracking, advice-dispensing 39-year-old self on a mushroom trip in Megan Park's coming-of-age rom-com My Old Ass.

Arts & Life
