Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

Utah child care provider says the free market can’t fix everything

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT
Teacher Erika Rose, pictured painting pumpkins with children, grew up going to child care programs. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)
/
Teacher Erika Rose, pictured painting pumpkins with children, grew up going to child care programs. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)

More than 1,000 child care providers around the country are closed on Monday to fight for better wages for workers and lower costs for families. They are also speaking out to protect other safety net programs that support families, such as Head Start, SNAP and Medicaid.

This comes as the Trump administration backs away from an idea to eliminate funding to Head Start.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with Kristyn Rose, a longtime child care provider in Hyde Park, Utah.

Kristyn Rose with her husband and fellow child care provider Brady Johns. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)
/
Kristyn Rose with her husband and fellow child care provider Brady Johns. (Courtesy of Kristyn Rose)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Arts & Life
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate