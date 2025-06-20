Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is working to fix maintenance issues for WQPR. Click here for other ways to listen. Thank you for your patience.

Minnesota lawmakers seek to move forward, cope with grief over Rep. Hortman's killing

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 20, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT

It’s been an emotional week for lawmakers in Minnesota as they process the shooting death of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Clay Masters, a senior politics reporter at Minnesota Public Radio, joins Here & Now’s Asma Khalid to share highlights from his interview with Republican Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth about what’s ahead for the legislature.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Arts & Life NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate