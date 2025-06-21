'Wait Wait' for June 21, 2025: With Not My Job guest Ibtihaj Muhammad

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ibtihaj Muhammad and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Rachel Coster, and Jeff Hiller. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

For Richer or Richer, The Call Is Coming from Inside the White House, Summer Syllabus.

Panel Questions

Searching for Love

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories about an issue faced by summer music festival goers, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Olympic Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad takes a stab at our game about people doing things for the first time

Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad made history when she became the first American to compete in a hijab at the Rio Olympics, where she went on to win the bronze. We'll see if she can add one more trophy to her case by winning our game about people taking a stab at something for the first time.

Panel Questions

Presidential Poleing, Job Related

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Immobile Phone, A Dreamy Drip, We Shouldn't Have To Tell You This

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, at his nuptials this week, what will be Jeff Bezos's favorite wedding present?



