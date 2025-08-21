Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to ShoalsFest, happening October 11 & 12. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

How to get more than one-word answers when talking to kids

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

Kids often give one-word answers to questions like “How was school?” or “What did you do today?”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets some advice on how to ask better questions to foster curiosity and conversation with kids from Shelbie Witte, the dean of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of North Dakota. She wrote about this topic in The Conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Arts & Life
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate